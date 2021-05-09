Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.24% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

