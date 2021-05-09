Creative Planning Purchases 2,937 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of NETGEAR worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock worth $3,685,945 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

