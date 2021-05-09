Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 266,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,152,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

