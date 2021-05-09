Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

CLM opened at $12.35 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

