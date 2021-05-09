Creative Planning Grows Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.46.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

