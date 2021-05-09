Creative Planning Buys 280 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Timken were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $19,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $91.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,234 shares of company stock worth $14,331,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

