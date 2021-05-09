Creative Planning Buys 1,151 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

