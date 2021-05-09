Creative Planning Buys 10,148 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock valued at $671,623,337. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

