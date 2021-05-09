Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,061,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 349,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

