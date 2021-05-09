Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

