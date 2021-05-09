CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRA International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 19,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,896. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Get CRA International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.