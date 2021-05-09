Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 556.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

