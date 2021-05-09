Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Covanta by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 614,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

