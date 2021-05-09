COVA (COVA) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $113,051.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00088156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00794839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.37 or 0.09134954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

