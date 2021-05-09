Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.00

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 18066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

