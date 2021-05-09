Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coty by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 6,827,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134,494. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

