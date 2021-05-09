Coty (COTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coty stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

