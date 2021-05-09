CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group stock opened at $850.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $865.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.03. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $604.96 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.