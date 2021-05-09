Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $122.64 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $122.64 million and $83.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00088255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.19 or 0.00795081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.72 or 0.09183569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

