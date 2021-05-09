Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 201.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Corning by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Corning by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

