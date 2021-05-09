Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE AMC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

