Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,287,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,032,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

