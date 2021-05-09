Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 166,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 64,801 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

