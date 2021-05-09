Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

