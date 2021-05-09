Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $21.10. 720,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

