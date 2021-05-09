Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.77

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 481376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

CMMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$995.79 million and a PE ratio of 9.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,311.60. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $238,010 in the last quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

