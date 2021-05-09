Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

