Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

