Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.