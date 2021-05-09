Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

