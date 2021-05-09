Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

AVT stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

