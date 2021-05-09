Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 19,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

