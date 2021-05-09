Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.