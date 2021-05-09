Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,891 shares of company stock valued at $41,132,120. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.