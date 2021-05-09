Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

