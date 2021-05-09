Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

