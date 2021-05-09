Contrasting GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.07, indicating that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Global Management 0 4 12 0 2.75

Apollo Global Management has a consensus price target of $57.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89% Apollo Global Management N/A 30.32% 6.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Apollo Global Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 21.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A Apollo Global Management $2.93 billion 4.61 $843.19 million $2.71 21.48

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. The firm was formally know as Apollo Global Management, LLC. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe

