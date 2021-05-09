Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,020.00.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $990.00 and a 1-year high of $1,619.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,448.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,304.20.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

