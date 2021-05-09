Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,755. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

