Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Trimmed by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

