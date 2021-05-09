ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.