Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 257.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Concrete Pumping worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

BBCP opened at $8.02 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $452.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

