Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.