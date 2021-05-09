Comerica Bank Sells 6,079 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Upland Software worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $44.20 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,514 shares of company stock worth $10,061,794 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.