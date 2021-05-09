Comerica Bank Sells 14,269 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN opened at $170.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $172.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

