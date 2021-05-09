Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Methode Electronics worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,086,000 after purchasing an additional 602,926 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 118,082 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE MEI opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

In other news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

