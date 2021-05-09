Comerica Bank Has $7.84 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Comerica Bank increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of NICE worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NICE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in NICE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $233.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

