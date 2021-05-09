Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

