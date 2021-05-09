Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $23.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 3,118 shares changing hands.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.
COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
