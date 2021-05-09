Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $23.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 3,118 shares changing hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $809.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

