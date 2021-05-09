Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after acquiring an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after acquiring an additional 505,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,706. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

